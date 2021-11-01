Mass shooting at Texarkana Halloween party leaves 1 dead, 9 injured

One dead, nine injured in overnight shooting at Texarkana Texas Event Center.

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a Halloween party inside Octavia’s Event Center that left one dead and nine others wounded.

Multiple vehicles, including ambulances, police units and private vehicles were used to rush victims to Wadley Regional Medical Center and Christus St. Michael Hospital, including a 20-year-old man, who died a short time later at Christus.

The remaining nine victims’ injuries do not currently appear to be life-threatening.

Just before midnight Saturday, TTPD officers responded to several reports of shots fired at the party venue in the 2300 block of Texas Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they encountered a large number of people running from the building, along with several inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

First tending to the wounded and then bringing the crime scene under control, the investigation began.

Throughout the night and into Sunday, detectives investigating the incident continue to interview victims and witnesses. Police estimate that there were at least a couple hundred people in the venue when the shootings occurred.

The suspect is described as a black male, who left in an unknown vehicle following the shooting.

While the motive is still unknown, the preliminary investigation indicates that it may be the result of some type of disturbance among some of the partygoers.

The identity of the deceased victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department asks that anyone who has information about this crime to contact them at the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

What may seem like the smallest of details can sometimes help investigators put together puzzle pieces in an investigation.