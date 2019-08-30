Men accused of stealing money orders from Abilene apartment complex arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two men accused of stealing money order from an Abilene apartment complex have been arrested.

Jason East, 27, and Daniel Bledsue, 26, were both arrested Thursday when police executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 300 block of Washington Street.

During this search warrant executino, a generator, two motorcycles, and a Freon pump were seized from the apartment, according to a press release.

The press release states, East is accused of entering into the locked payment box inside of the apartment office in which he lives and stealing money orders for the purpose of forging them for personal gain.”

Bledsue then allegedly passed the forged money orders at a local business.

East is charged with Interfering with Public Duties, Burglary of a Buliding, Forgery of a Financial Insturment, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Bledsue is charged with Financial Instrument and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The investigation into this crime is ongoing.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.