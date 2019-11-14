Merkel city council member accused of groping woman resigns over ‘bad publicity’, says it’s in ‘best interest of the City’

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Merkel city council member accused of groping a woman at a local business is resigning over ‘bad publicity’, saying this is what he believes is in the ‘best interest of the City”.

Michael McLeod, 69, submitted his letter of resignation to Merkel city management Wednesday, citing bad publicity surrounding his recent arrest for Public Lewdness as a reason why.

The letter reads in part, “. . .with all these accusations and bad publicity, it is in the best interest of the city and myself to resign.”

Court documents related to McLeod’s arrest state he was at a business in Merkel when he allegedly wrapped his arms around a female employee and groped her.

Another person at the business told police they witnessed McLeod commit the groping, according to the documents.

The Merkel Police Department released the following statement regarding McLeod’s arrest:

On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, the Merek Police Department opened an investigation into City Councilman Michael Owen McLeod. Upon receiving the complaint, Chief Phillip Conklin promptly contacted District Attorney James “Jim” Hicks and upon determining that the allegations were not related to his position within the City of Merkel City Council, the Merkel Police Department continued with the investigation. On Tuesday, November 4th, 20`9, a pre-indictment warrant was issued for Mr. McLeod for Class A Misdemeanor ‘Public Lewdness’. McLeod turned himself into the Taylor County Jail today without incident. The Merkel Police Department is working closely with the Taylor County District Attorney’s Office throughout the ongoing investigation.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if a statement or additional information is released.

Latest Posts: