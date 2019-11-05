Merkel city council member accused of groping employee at local business

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Merkel city council member accused of groping an employee at a local business has been arrested.

Michael McLeod, 69, was charged with Public Lewdness Tuesday in connection to an incident that allegedly took place in September.

Court documents state McLeod was at a business in Merkel when he allegedly wrapped his arms around a female employee and groped her.

Another person at the business told police they witnessed McLeod commit the groping, according to the documents.

McLeod is currently on Merkel’s city council and previously served the City as Mayor.

The Merkel Police Department released the following statement regarding McLeod’s arrest:

On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, the Merek Police Department opened an investigation into City Councilman Michael Owen McLeod. Upon receiving the complaint, Chief Phillip Conklin promptly contacted District Attorney James “Jim” Hicks and upon determining that the allegations were not related to his position within the City of Merkel City Council, the Merkel Police Department continued with the investigation. On Tuesday, November 4th, 20`9, a pre-indictment warrant was issued for Mr. McLeod for Class A Misdemeanor ‘Public Lewdness’. McLeod turned himself into the Taylor County Jail today without incident. The Merkel Police Department is working closely with the Taylor County District Attorney’s Office throughout the ongoing investigation.

