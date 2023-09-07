TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Merkel man accused of burning down a living space because he ‘couldn’t find his cigarettes’ has been arrested.

Jerome Allsup was taken into custody on an Arson charge Wednesday in connection to the fire, which occurred at a structure behind a home on CR 395 in Taylor County in June.

Court documents state Allsup, who was a guest on the property, is accused of burning down the structure, which was occupied by the homeowner’s daughter.

The homeowner says Allsup set fire to the structure because he, “could not find his cigarettes and a lighter in the main house,” according to the documents.

At the scene of the fire, the documents state Allsup was lying on a trampoline watching while others worked to put it out.

He was showing signs of being mentally unstable, and during the transport to a mental health facility, the documents state he admitted to the arson, threatened to kill deputies, and also referenced sexually assaulting multiple women.

Allsup remains now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $50,000 bond.