Merkel man accused of sexually assaulting child after mom brings him home from restaurant

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Merkel man is accused of sexually assaulting a child after her mother meet him at a restaurant and brought him home.

Adrian Salazar, 33, was arrested Wednesday for Sexual Assault of a Child and remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Court documents reveal police began investigating Salazar in August after a woman reported her 15-year-old daughter made an outcry that she was sexually assaulted by him in June.

During a subsequent interview with police, the daughter described the assault, saying he inappropriately touched her multiple times after her mother and another adult met him at a restaurant one night and brought him home to continue drinking.

At one point, the documents state the adults made the child drive Salazar alone in his truck to get more beer because they were all too drunk. It was during this excursion that he sexually assaulted her.

The documents also state Salazar attempted to sexually assault the child’s mother later that night when he was asked to leave.