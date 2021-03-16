Merkel man arrested for sexual assault of elderly woman at Abilene nursing home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Merkel man has been accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman who suffers from mental illness.

Leonard Folen, 68, was booked into the Taylor County Jail for Aggravated Sexual Assault Monday in connection to an ongoing investigation.

An arrest report reveals Folen was contacted during the investigation after an elderly female, who suffers from mental illness, alleged he sexually assaulted her at a south Abilene nursing home. These allegations were also corroborated by a witness.

The report states Folen, “is related to the victim by marriage.” No further information was released.

Folen is being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $65,000 bond.