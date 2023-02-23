ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Michael Jackson and two other suspects are accused of sexually assaulting a minor at a party in Abilene.

The third suspect, Jeremiah Clark, was arrested for Sexual Assault of a Child in connection to the allegations.

In May 2011, 15-year-old minor reported she was sexually assaulted by three different men, later identified as Michael Jackson, Damon Jackson, and Clark.

Court documents state this victim said she was drinking with friends at a party and became intoxicated, so Michael Jackson offered to drive her home.

While she was getting into his vehicle, the documents state she claims Michael Jackson pushed her down in the back seat and sexually assaulted her, then afterward, a second suspect got into the backseat and sexually assaulted her as well.

Next, the documents state the police came and broke up the party while the men took the victim to an apartment.

When she asked to go home, the documents state a third suspect said she could go home in exchange for a sexual favor, which she performed while he also sexually assaulted her.

The victim was eventually able to report the assault to police at Abilene Christian University, who had her undergo a SANE exam, where DNA was collected.

That DNA returned as a match for Clark and Damon Jackson, according to the documents.

Damon Jackson pleaded guilty to Sexual Assault of a Child for this crime in 2012 and received 5 years of probation, however, he violated that probation in 2015 and got his sentence upgraded to 5 years in prison.

Michael Jackson was arrested for Sexual Assault of a Child in August for this crime. Both he and Clark are currently being held in the Taylor County Jail on bond and are awaiting their time in court.

No further information has been released.