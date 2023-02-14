Moran ISD was placed on lockdown for hours Tuesday morning after a kindergartener brought a ‘suspicious package’ to school.

MORAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Moran ISD was placed on lockdown for hours Tuesday morning after a kindergartener brought a ‘suspicious package’ to school.

Superintendent Dr. John Denson and Sheriff Edward Miller held a press conference to address the situation, telling KTAB and KRBC school staff seized a large package of commercial fireworks bundled together from a kindergartener around 8:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown while authorities rushed to campus, working to clear classrooms one by one as students were evacuated to a nearby, predetermined location.

Members of the Abilene Bomb Squad took control of the package around 11:40 a.m., and at that time, the entire school had been cleared and no other suspicious items were located, so classes continued as normal.

Investigators were able to determine the package was a Valentine’s Day project, where kids were supposed to make a box to collect classroom Valentines. There is now a criminal investigation into the adult who helped this child make the box and allowed them to bring it to school.

Sheriff Miller says the fireworks were not strong enough to actually cause harm, unless anyone happened to be in a very close proximity if they had exploded.

Even though there was no actual danger, Superintendent Dr. Miller says he’s glad Moran ISD got to practice their evacuation drill and protocols in real-time.

No further information has been released.