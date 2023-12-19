HAMLIN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More than half of Hamlin’s police force, including their chief, has resigned amid an ongoing town controversy.

During an emergency city council meeting Tuesday night, Chief Bobby Evans, Officers Joseph Benavides and his brothers, and two police dispatchers resigned effective immediately, according to Mayor Curtis Collins.

Collins told KTAB and KRBC the resignations were a result of an ongoing controversy between Officer Benavides and local businessman Tucker Teague.

Officer Benavides pulled Teague over during a traffic stop this year, which Teague believes was unwarranted and prompted him to make a complaint to city council members about how he believes both he and his employees are being targeted.

This complaint made Officer Benavides and his family fear he could get fired because they believe Teague’s success as a businessman has given him pull with city council.

City council members initially addressed this issue during a meeting in September, where Officer Benavides was not fired.

Collins says the resignation of Officer Benavides and his brother came as a surprise to the City. He believes they felt like people wanted them off the force, so they decided to leave. He also believes Chief Evans and the dispatchers resigned as a show of solidarity.

Hamlin still has two full time officers on staff, one of whom Collins says will be named interim chief soon.

In the meantime, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office is providing extra patrol in Hamlin.