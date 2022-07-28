ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A ‘Most Wanted’ Abilene man is accused of child endangerment after two young children tested positive for narcotics.

Marquees Haynes has been the featured fugitive on the Abilene Police Department’s Wanted Wednesday segment for multiple weeks.

Haynes has been charged with two counts of Child Endangerment, which he was arrested and indicted for in 2019, but he failed to show up for his plea agreement hearing on the charges in April.

Court documents reveal police initially interviewed Haynes in 2018 after his girlfriend’s 1-year-old and 2-year-old children tested positive for narcotics – both for cocaine and the 2-year-old also tested positive for marijuana.

Haynes was also given a hair follicle test, which came back positive for cocaine, marijuana, and opiates, according to the documents.

When he was interviewed by police, the documents state Haynes denied knowing why the children tested positive for narcotics but “admitted that he ingested cocaine and would be around the children, but stated he would not physically contact them.”

Anyone who knows where Haynes may be located is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous, and since Haynes is this week’s featured fugitive, information leading to his arrest before August 3 could qualify for a $1,000 cash reward.