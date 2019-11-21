Mother dissolves her baby’s body in acid

(KETK) – A woman accused of dissolving her 2-year-old child’s remains in acid pleaded guilty Friday. The Laredo Morning Times says 38-year-old Monica Dominguez plead guilty on all charges to the maximum sentences on each charge.

She plead guilty to tampering with evidence of a human corpse, a second degree felony; endangering a child, a state jail felony; and abuse of a corpse, another state jail felony.

She was sentenced to 20 years for the first count, two years for the second count and two years for the third count. She will serve a total of 20 years since the sentence will run consecutively with her 10-year revocation sentence for violating her probation period.

Dominguez’s husband and father of the child, 33-year-old Gerardo Zavala-Loredo took a plea deal of 14 years for tampering with evidence of a human corpse, a second-degree felony, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Dominguez and Zavala-Loredo were arrested in February in connection with the death of the toddler. The child’s remains were found in a container in an apartment in west central Laredo, according to authorities.

On July 24, the state filed a motion for a joinder to try them together, and the court granted the motion on July 24.

Zavala-Loredo is being held on a total $125,000 bond in Webb County Jail, and Dominguez is held on a total $175,000 bond set by Judge Leticia Martinez.

Authorities said Dominguez told police that two of her children were not supervised while they were bathing and that her daughter, Rebecka Zavala, had drowned. The Webb County District Attorney said Dominguez and her husband disposed of the body.

Police searched their apartment and found the girl’s remains in a five-gallon container in a bedroom closet, and there appeared to be acid in it, said the District Attorney.

Child Protective Services had taken custody of the couple’s four children, ages 1 to 11.

