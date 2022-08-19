TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist accused of killing an Abilene homeless man in 2019 has been charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide.

Damien Wood, of Snyder, is set to be arraigned on the Criminally Negligent Homicide in Taylor County Friday afternoon.

Wood is accused of striking homeless man Ronald Crane, 48, as he was walking across S 1st Street in June 2019. Following the accident, Wood was hospitalized as well.

Documents filed in Wood’s indictment for Criminally Negligent Homicide reveal he was speeding at the time of the fatal crash.

KTAB and KRBC are currently unable to locate Wood’s mugshot.

