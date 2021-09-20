Multiple students under investigation for sexual assault in locker room at Eula HS

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple students are under investigation for a sexual assault reported at Eula High School last week.

The Callahan County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are investigating a report of sexual assault that took place in a locker room during an athletic period at Eula High School last week.

According to the investigator, multiple students are accused of sexually assaulting a fellow student. The student was not hospitalized following the incident.

Interviews with the suspects and witnesses are currently ongoing, and at this time – no charges have been filed.

Some of the suspects are 18 and some are younger, so as the investigation continues, some arrests could be made and some suspects could be referred to the juvenile justice system.

When asked about the alleged assault, Eula ISD Superintendent Tim Kelley said the district is aware of the allegations and staff is cooperating with the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office as they conduct their investigation. No further comment was offered at this time.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article as the investigation continues and additional information is released.