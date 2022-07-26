SWEETATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three suspects have been arrested for Attempted Capital Murder in connection to a shooting in Sweetwater.

Timothy Hernandez, Andres Diaz, and Christopher Kirkland were all charged with Attempted Capital Murder and Tampering with Evidence for allegedly shooting Joshua Coronado, 26, in the head.

Police began investigating this incident the night of Friday, July 15, when they received a 9-1-1 call regarding a man who was shot in front of a residence on Hill Street. Around 2:00 a.m. the next morning, a female also went to the police station to report her boyfriend, identified as Coronado, had been shot at a residence on Fisher Street.

However, when officers responded to both locations, they were unable to find a victim but they did notice blood outside the Fisher Street home.

Corondao was not located until he was found sitting on a porch off CR 216 and was transported to the hospital.

Investigators then learned Coronado had been dumped near that home after he was shot in the head during a physical altercation with Hernandez.

These investigators also determined Hernandez, with the help of Diaz and Kirkland, loaded Coronado into the bed of a stolen pickup truck to drive him to CR 216, where he was dumped under some brush.

Additional charges could be issued as the investigation continues. No further information has been released.