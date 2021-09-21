Murder-suicide investigation underway in Knox County

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

KNOX COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A murder-suicide investigation is underway in Knox County.

Investigators say two males were found deceased inside a home in north Munday Monday night.

“The state evidence shows that one of the subjects shot and killed the other and then took his own life,” according to a joint press release from the Munday Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information, including the victim’s or suspect’s identity, has been released.

