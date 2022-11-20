ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Neighbors of Chungu Mishele, victim of a homicide Saturday, talked to KTAB/KRBC about what they noticed throughout the night.

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, around 2:20 a.m., police found 24-year-old Chungu Mishele, deceased, with a gunshot wound. Suspect 18-year-old Brandon Neely was arrested in Wills Point, Texas around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 20. He has been charged with First Degree Murder.

Lola Hicks, neighbor, said that she saw a car sitting near the Canterbury Crossings Apartments sign Friday night.

“We saw a car parked right over here with the lights on, it was for two, three hours at least,” stated Hicks.

Kim Parks, witness, said she heard a single gunshot around 1:00 a.m. Saturday. She immediately told her husband and stayed inside. The next morning, she saw police lights from her window.

“I peeped out the peephole and they were walking around with flashlights,” Parks recalled.

Brent Hamilton, neighbor, also noticed the commotion.

“I thought it was a fire, then I realized there was only one fire truck and I saw all the Detectives line up on the street,” Hamilton recalled. “So then I knew it was an actual crime scene.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Neely or this investigation is urged to contact the Abilene Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at (325) 673-8331 or Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477 (676-TIPS).