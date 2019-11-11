No arrests made after Abilene teen shot in neck Friday night

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – No arrests have been made after an Abilene teen was shot in the neck Friday night.

However, investigators have identified persons of interest and say the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting at an apartment complex on the 3600 block of Rolling Green Drive were likely targeting the victim and this was not a random event.

They believe the 19-year-old victim was involved in a dispute with the suspects over an illegal drug transaction.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and his current condition is unknown.

