ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A north Abilene convenience store was robbed early Wednesday morning.

An unknown male suspect entered the store on the 1000 block of Mockingbird Lane just before 5:30 a.m., according to a report filed with the Abilene Police Department.

The report reveals he used a weapon to take undisclosed property.

Police are still investigating this crime.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.