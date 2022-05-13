ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officers investigated a possible discharge of a weapon at an Abilene park earlier this week but found no injuries or damage.

Police responded a report of a possible discharge of a weapon at Scarborough Park on Hartford Street just after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

After investigating, officers were not able to locate anyone who had been injured or any property that had been damaged.

“A report was taken for Discharge of a Weapon, but no one was charged since no one was identified as having discharged a weapon,” according to a report from the Abilene Police Department.

