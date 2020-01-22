Officials: 2nd child molester serving life sentence dies after being attacked by central California inmate

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A second convicted child molester who was serving a life sentence in Central California has died following an attack by a fellow inmate, state prison officials announced Wednesday.

Graham De Luis-Conti, 62, succumbed to his injuries Sunday, three days after he and another prisoner were beaten at California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran.

Jonathon Watson, 41, used a weapon to strike De Luis-Conti and 48-year-old David Bobb, leaving both men with multiple head wounds, according to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The Associated Press reported the weapon was a walking cane.

Bobb died while being transported to a hospital, and De Luis-Conti later died at the medical center.

The deaths are being investigated as a homicide, according to the release.

Both men were serving life sentences without the possibility of parole for aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, officials said.

De Luis-Conti had been at the prison since June 21, 2001, and Bobb was received there from San Diego County on Oct. 17, 2005.

Watson is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder. He has been at the Corcoran prison since Sept. 4, 2009.

An AP analysis in 2015 found that male sex offenders were being killed at a rate double their percentage in California’s prison population, often because they are targeted by other inmates for their crimes against children.

The prison houses more than 5,400 inmates and specializes in substance abuse treatment.

Latest Posts: