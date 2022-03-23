JAY – A Delaware County man waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges he broke into a teenage girl’s bedroom while not wearing clothes.

Cole Edwin McAllaster, 37, of Colcord is charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with first-degree burglary, lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, and assault and battery on a police officer. All charges were after a former conviction of a felony.

On Friday McAllaster waived his preliminary hearing and is due back in court July 25 where a trial or plea date will be announced.

On May 25 at 1 a.m., Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence in southern Delaware County where a nude McAllaster had broken into the teen’s bedroom asking where her mother was and came toward the girl, according to an arrest affidavit.

The teen pulled a knife on McAllaster and yelled at him to leave, the affidavit said.

McAllaster allegedly tried to go into the mother’s bedroom but was chased out of the house by the knife-wielding teen who call 911, the affidavit states.

Deputies recovered McAllaster’s shorts inside the victim’s house. His shorts contained two hypodermic needles, a container of green leafy substance, and a baggy of a crystal substance.

While being taken into custody, Cole is accused of kicking a deputy in the stomach, the affidavit states.