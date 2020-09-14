One killed, one injured in Scurry County stabbing – suspect arrested

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was killed and another was injured during a stabbing in Snyder.

The stabbing happened at a restaurant on the 1600 block of S 25th Street just before 8:00 p.m. Friday.

Scott Herrera, 49, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident, according to a press release from the Snyder Police Department. The identity and current condition of the surviving victim has not been released.

After a manhunt across West Texas, Francisco Lozoya Jr., 34, was arrested in connection to the crime.

He is currently being held in the Scurry County Jail.

KTAB and KRBC are awaiting more information on the charges Lozoya is facing.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for additional details.

