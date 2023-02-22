ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was shot in north Abilene overnight.

A police report states officers responded to the shooting on the 700 block of Forrest Avenue just before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday and located one victim.

This victim, who has not been identified and their age and gender is unknown, was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

No suspects were initially identified in connection to this shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

