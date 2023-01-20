Johnnie Dee (left) and Michael (right) Miller are set to stand trial for Murder next week.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Only 1/10th of potential jurors who could hear the trial of an Abilene father and son accused of killing their neighbor over a mattress left in an alley showed up to start court proceedings that could last two or more weeks.

1,000 potential jurors were set to show up at the Taylor County Courthouse Friday ahead of the trial for Johnnie Dee and Michael Miller, however, only 158 fulfilled their duty.

Monday, attorneys will continue with voir dire, selecting a panel of 14 jurors from this pool of 158 to hear the trial, which will be for the murder of Aaron Howard. Once the jury is selected and the trial begins, it could last more than two weeks to complete testimony.

The Millers were both arrested after a fight with Howard in the alley behind their home on the 4300 block of Don Juan Street escalated into a shooting in September 2018.

Video recorded by the girlfriend of victim Aaron Howard shows the Millers, shirtless and armed with a shotgun and a pistol, arguing with Howard, who was armed with a bat, over a boxspring that was left in the alleyway.

Both suspects are set to face trial together, each charged with Murder in connection to the crime.

