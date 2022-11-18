ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four Abilene men accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of weapons from a surplus store have been indicted.

Isaiah Carrillo, Riley Pitcock, Michael Cody, and Malachi Jones were all indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity in connection to the crime.

Court documents reveal the group is tied to a burglary at the Army Surplus Store on August 16 where multiple guns, ammunition, money, and tactical gear was stolen.

Officers executed a search warrant on Cody’s phone, and the documents state they learned he had sent a letter from the Taylor County Jail to Carrillo and Pitcock, “detailing other burglary of motor vehicles to commit outside of Abilene and to stop ‘hitting them here'”, and the letter also mentioned of another surplus store in a surrounding county.

Carrillo, Cody, and Pitcock are all roommates, and when officers executed a search warrant at their residence at the end of August, they found an AR15 that was stolen during the surplus store burglary, as well as firearms and other items stolen during vehicle burglaries.

Pitcock’s had a video that showed Carrillo, Cody, and Jones inside the Army Surplus Store after hours while wearing clothing, backpacks, and headlamps. During this burglary, more than $30,000 worth of items were stolen.

Investigators believe this group of suspects has been working together to burglarize vehicles and buildings to steal firearms and other items.

