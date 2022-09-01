ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Parents are applauding officers who rushed into Abilene High School to contain a large fight Thursday afternoon.

The fight broke out inside the campus on the 2800 block of N 6th Street during the lunch period just after 1:00 p.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC that multiple students were involved in the fight. An exact number has not been released, but Abilene police were called to assist because there were too many students for the school resource officers to deal with alone.

No one was seriously injured, though police did say multiple students received minor injuries during the fight.

The school was not placed on lockdown and no arrests have been made as of yet, but police said that there may be students detained.

Parents at the scene said they were very impressed with the officers, who rushed right into the school to respond to the fight. One even said they were glad it was a different response than what happened during the school shooting in Uvalde.

Abilene ISD says school is now proceeding as usual and there is no danger to any staff of students.

“Those involved with the situation have been removed from campus. Out of an abundance of caution, the AISD Safety Team and the APD will remain on campus for the remainder of the day,” a statement explains.

Police said school resource officers and school administrators worked to break up the fight before APD arrived on scene.

“Adults quickly stepped in before the fight could grow in size and took control of the situation,” Abilene police say. “An added number of officers will remain at the school throughout the rest of the day to assist with the safety of the students.”

