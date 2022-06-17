ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several patrons were attacked by a gang of young adults or juveniles on bird scooters in downtown Abilene early Friday morning.

A witness of the attack told KTAB and KRBC he was with a group of people leaving a bar on the 300 block of Pine Street just before 1:00 a.m. when they were approached by the bird scooter gang.

This witness says the bird scooter riders began harassing them, saying really inflammatory things and even trying to throw a scooter at their group.

The witness says his group was finally all getting into vehicles to leave when a member of the bird scooter gang came up to one of them and punched him, then a female member of the patron group was attacked, prompting a large physical altercation between the patrons and the bird scooter gang.

Video of moments leading up to the altercation shows the bird scooter gang, a group of at least 9-10 individuals, harassing the patrons.

A third party called police, but the bird scooter gang fled the area before officers arrived at the scene.

Two members of the patron group did receive visible injuries and are seeking to press charges.

Police are investigating this as an incident of Assault. No further information was released.

Bird Scooter does say that operators have to be 18 to use their motor vehicles, though its unknown if this is verified for each rider before use.