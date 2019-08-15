Person of interest in suspicious disappearance of missing man arrested in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A person of interest in the suspicious disappearance of an elderly man who went missing Slaton, Texas almost two weeks ago has been arrested in Abilene.

Lubbock police confirm David Hampton, 53, was arrested in Abilene Thursday afternoon. The circumstances surrounding his arrest have not been released.

Hampton is one of three suspects named as a ‘person of interest’ in the suspicious disappearance of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez.

The Slaton Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Rodriguez on August 4, one day after family members say he went missing.

On August 7, Rodriguez’s vehicle, along with his shoe and cane, was located in a remote area of Milam County, and the Silver Alert was cancelled.

Police say Rodriguez is still missing.

Amanda Blagburn (left) and Toby Daughtry (right)

Court documents reveal two suspects involved in this case, Toby Daughtry and Amanda Blagburn, gave police information about what could have happened to Rodriguez, saying they abandoned his vehicle after getting it from an individual who claims to have beaten up an old man before leaving him in a field.

This individual was later identified by Daughtry and Blagburn as David Hampton.

Brett Garza

Another suspect, Brett Garza, 33, was arrested in Lubbock Wednesday night in connection to Rodriguez’s disappearance.

Both Hampton and Garza have been charged with Credit/Debit Card abuse for allegedly using Rodriguez’s debit card at Walmart.

Daughtry and Blagburn, also arrested Wednesday, are charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

A third suspect involved in Rodriguez’s disappearance remains at large and has not been identified.

He was caught on surveillance video using Rodriguez’s debit card as well.

Unidentified suspect wanted in connection to the disappearance of Celestino Rodriguez.

BigCountryHomepage will provide updates on Hampton’s arrest as soon as additional information is released.

For more on Rodriguez’s disappearance and the arrests that followed, visit EverythingLubbock.com.

Latest Posts: