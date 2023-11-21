ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An 11-year-old girl was photographed in an Abilene dressing room, and now police are trying to identifying a man who may have information on the crime.

Police circulated surveillance footage of the man from Target on Ridgemont Drive October 28.

“He may have information about a person who took a photo of an 11 yr. old girl in the changing room of the store,” a social media post explains.

The man was seen wearing a dark hooding and driving an SUV, which police believe is a Lexus RX 300. Parking lot footage shows it appears to be grey or silver in color.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good tips could lead to a cash reward.