Police needs to speak to these individuals in connection to a robbery in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two individuals connected to a supermarket robbery.

The robbery happened at a supermarket on the 4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road February 23.

Surveillance video shows a male in a TCU sweatshirt and a female dress in black, who police are trying to identify so they can speak with them in connection to the robbery.

Anyone with information on these individual’s identities is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All information is guaranteed anonymous and good tips could lead to a cash reward!