ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police and CPS are searching for a runaway child.

Zymell Greene, 13, is currently missing. A press release describes him as follows: “Black male, 5’4″, 130 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black hoodie.”

Anyone who has information on Zymell’s potential whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.