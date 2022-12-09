ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need the public’s help getting information on a convenience store robbery.

The robbery happened at a store on the 3200 block of S 14th Street November 21.

Surveillance video shows a suspect dressed in dark clothing, including a hooded shirt, enter the store then go behind the counter while brandishing a weapon and threatening the clerk.

This suspect then takes undisclosed items and flees. Additional surveillance footage shows the suspect walking through a parking lot following the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477. All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward!