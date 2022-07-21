Abilene police need help identifying this armed car burglar.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying an armed burglar in what they say is “a potentially dangerous situation.”

The burglar was caught on surveillance video breaking into a truck on Western Plains Avenue July 20.

A photograph from the footage shows the suspect outside the truck. This person has a firearm, is wearing a large hoodie and shorts, and has a bandana pulled up over the bottom half of their face to conceal their identity.

Anyone who has any idea who this suspect may be is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.