ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a cellphone at a local business.

Police circulated footage of the theft on social media Thursday, which shows the man enter a store on the 2800 block of S 14th Street in November.

In the video, this man, who is wearing a backpack, walks up to a counter and takes an item, which he places in his pocket. He then walks over to a 2nd counter, grabs a cellphone, then leaves the store.

Anyone who knows of this man’s possible whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.