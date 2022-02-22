ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying three young females accused of putting soap into the fountain at Everman Park.

Police shared video of the vandals on social media Tuesday morning, saying the girls have been caught on camera, “pouring chemicals, including soap, in the fountain damag[ing] the equipment.”

Anyone with information on the females’ possible whereabouts or identities are asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.