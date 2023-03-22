ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying suspects accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of cigarettes in a single night.

The suspects were caught on multiple surveillance cameras breaking into stores on the 2700 block of S 1st Street and the 2700 block of Pine Street Tuesday morning just before and just after 3:00 a.m.

Police reports reveal $10,000 of cigarettes were stolen at the S 1st Street location. It’s unknown how many cigarettes they got away with on Pine Street.

Anyone who has information on these suspects is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward!