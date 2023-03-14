Abilene police need to identify this woman in connection to a prescription fraud investigation.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a woman in connection to a prescription fraud investigation.

Police circulated pictures of the woman on social media Tuesday, saying she may have information on someone fraudulently using a fake prescription to get medication from a local pharmacy.

Anyone who has information on this woman’s identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward!