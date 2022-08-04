ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two women connected to a hit-and-run.

The hit-and-run happened at a location on the 900 block of N Willis Street July 13.

Surveillance video shows the two women enter a store, and when they leave, they back into another vehicle in the parking lot then drive away.

Police now say they, “need to speak with them” in connection to this incident.

Anyone who knows of the women’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.