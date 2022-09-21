ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying this man so they can question him in connection to a theft at Walmart.
The theft happened at Walmart on Southwest Drive September 3.
Police circulated surveillance photographs of the man who may have information, showing him wearing a blue bandana pulled over most of his face, only leaving his eyes and the top of his head exposed.
They also included a picture of a dark-colored car, which may be associated with this man.
Anyone who has information on this man’s possible whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.
All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to cash rewards.