ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a man in connection to a tire shop theft.

Police circulated pictures of the man on social media Wednesday morning, saying they need to speak to him regarding the theft at the tire shop on July 1.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contacted Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)876-3477. Just mention case #23-043587.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.