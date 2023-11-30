ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for the owner of vehicle connected to a burglary.

Investigators believe the vehicle is connected to the burglary of a plumbing supply store on the 700 block of S 2nd Street November 28.

Police are looking for the owner of a Hyundai Santa Fe (2000s model), that is silver in color with faded paint on the hood and passenger side.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or its owner is asked to call Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.