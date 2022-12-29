ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a suspect they believe is behind several violent crimes.

Angel Lerma currently has active warrants for Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Reckless Driving.

Police believe he also committed multiple violent crimes in the area, though they did not provide any further information on what those crimes may be.

Anyone who sees Lerma is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

