ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning of purse thieves targeting local shoppers.

Police say these suspects, who have been caught on surveillance video, have been stealing purses from various stores.

“They have been traveling through parts of Texas and may be operating here in Abilene,” police explain.

They are advising shoppers to keep purses secure on their person or even leave their bags at home.

Anyone who sees one of these purse thieves in action is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.