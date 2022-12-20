Abilene police need to identify this person who may have information on a fire at an Abilene church.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police need help identifying a person who may have information on a fire at an Abilene church.

Abilene PD circulated the picture of the person on social media Tuesday morning, saying he may have information on a fire that happened at Restoration Church on the 2000 block of Forest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information on this person’s possible whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward!