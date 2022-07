Grant Troxell Morris has been missing out of Rising Star since July 12.

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for a man missing out of Eastland County.

Grant Troxell Morris, 56, of Rising Star, was reported missing July 12. Police say he went on a trip to a part store in Deleon and never returned home.

Morris is described as a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes who is 5’10” tall and weighs around 220 pounds.

Anyone who knows where he may be located is asked to contact the Eastland County Sheriff Office at (254)629-1774.