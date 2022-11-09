MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas.

Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere in west Texas, grabbing wallets from older women shoppers, then using their credit cards to purchase gift cards.

Anyone who sees or recognizes this woman is asked to contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432)694-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward if it leads to an arrest.

No further information has been released.