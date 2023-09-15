Rogelio Gallegos Jr. is wanted for murder in Scurry County in connection to a fatal stabbing in Snyder.

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Snyder police are searching for a murder suspect who is on the run in Scurry County.

Rogelio Gutierrez Gallegos Jr., 36, is wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing on the 2200 block of S 43rd Street Wednesday night.

Police say officers responded to a residence around 10:00 p.m. and found a victim deceased from wounds sustained during an altercation with a suspect, later identified by investigators as Gallegos.

Gallegos is described as a Hispanic man who stands 5’9″ tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Gallegos’ possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Snyder Police Department at (325)573-0261.

The Texas Rangers are assisting in this investigation.

No further information has been released.