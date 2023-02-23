Alfredo Valencia III is on the run in Taylor County.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County is searching for a suspect who evaded law enforcement during a chase Wednesday.

Alfredo “Freddy” Valencia III is at large and wanted in Taylor County on multiple felony charges.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office states deputies attempted to arrest Valencia on one of the felony warrants Wednesday, but instated of pulling over, Valencia led law enforcement on a chase into Jones County.

Valencia is accused of driving his vehicle through multiple private properties, causing damage during the chase.

He was able to successfully evade officers along with an unidentified female passenger, and his vehicle was later located on a private property following the pursuit.

A subsequent manhunt yielded no leads, and after 4.5 hours, the search was terminated.

Authorities believe Valencia stole a vehicle in Jones County following the chase. It was later found in Abilene.

Anyone who knows where Valencia can be located is asked to contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at (325)674-1300.