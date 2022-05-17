TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two juveniles have been taken into police custody after allegedly causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to Merkel High School this weekend.

Police say the juveniles, who were males ages 11 and 12-years-old, were caught on surveillance video causing undisclosed damage to the campus after officers responded to reports of a break-in and possible vandalism Sunday around 8:30 a.m.

The juveniles are currently in custody at the Taylor County Juvenile Detention Center, being held on charges for Arson, Criminal Mischief, and Burglary of a Building.

Their identities will not be publicly released due to their age.

“There is no excuse for this behavior, and it is heartbreaking for our entire community and especially our students that have been affected by this senseless destruction,” Police Chief Phillip Conklin says.

The juvenile’s destructive behavior has caused the district to postpone numerous events this week, such as Senior Sunday, Night of the Arts, and more. Some student artwork was also damaged or destroyed.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact amount of damage but police say it’s expected to cost at least “tens of thousands of dollar”.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article if additional information is released.